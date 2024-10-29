Dead Heat in Washington State House Race

As it was in 2022, the race for the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd District is a dead heat.

And just like last time, both sides are bracing for a disputed result that may take several days before voters know who is elected to Congress.

Less than two weeks ago, a Northwest Progressive Institute poll showed freshman Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican challenger Joe Kent tied at 46%.

In fact, Gluesenkamp Perez and Kent were in a near standoff in 2022 for a district that covers the rural areas of the southernmost part of western Washington.

One-time Green Beret and MAGA Republican Kent had overtaken then-GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump) in the Evergreen State's "jungle primary."

But in the fall, political newcomer Gluesenkamp Perez eked out an upset win by about 2,700 votes.

Now Kent is back and, in contrast to 2022, the Republican party and the GOP runner-up to him in the primary are firmly behind his candidacy.

A new blitz of TV spots clearly seeks to soften Kent's hard-line image. One ad shows Kent with his family discussing the price of groceries and his opposition to abortion.

The same poll that showed the U.S. House hopefuls tied also has Trump leading Harris in the southwest Washington-based 3rd District by 50% to 45%.

Smartly, Gluesenkamp Perez steadfastly refuses to say whether she will even vote for Harris.

"It's close," former State GOP Chairman and popular radio talk show host Kirby Wilbur told Newsmax.

Wilbur says the 3rd District is one of the most conservative districts in the state.

"Both sides are spending lots of money and House Speaker [Mike] Johnson was there for Kent last week," Wilbur said. "I don't think he'd be there if the internals didn't look good."

