GOP Aims to Flip Michigan House Seat

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 09:20 PM EDT

Republicans are eyeing a House pick-up opportunity in central Michigan.

Republican Paul Junge is battling it out with Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet in the race to replace Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee, who is retiring, in Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

The race is rated as a "toss-up" by the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, a nonpartisan election handicapper.

Both candidates told Punchbowl News voters are concerned about rising prices. Junge said voters are also concerned about the border, while McDonald Rivet touted her record as a state senator.

Junge appears to fully support former President Donald Trump, while McDonald Rivet said there was more Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign could do.

"There's a lot of good news that I wish the top of the ticket would talk about more," McDonald Rivet said to Punchbowl, referencing jobs created in the district by the bipartisan infrastructure law and the CHIPS Act.

Junge and the National Republican Congressional Committee have run ads accusing McDonald Rivet of supporting transgender athletes playing high school sports, which Junge told Punchbowl resonates with parents, grandparents, and younger voters. McDonald Rivet said it is not an issue in Michigan.

"You got to ask yourself, why, when we are in a place where we have really high senior poverty levels and families can't afford food, that that's going to be the first ad out of the box from my opponent?" McDonald Rivet said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Friday, 25 October 2024 09:20 PM
