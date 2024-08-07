Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: Harris Will Prevail in Pa.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that his home state will be the deciding factor in November’s election, which is not surprising given the winner of Pennsylvania in the past two presidential elections won the White House.

Fetterman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that he expects the race to be close but that the ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will prevail.

"If you match up [Donald] Trump and Harris, which I think that's what this is really about, I do believe [she is] going to win Pennsylvania," Fetterman said. "And, of course, it's going to be close. But I've been maintaining that whether it's [Joe] Biden, whether it was [Hillary] Clinton or whether now it's with Vice President Harris, it's going to be very close. And I do believe she's going to prevail."

Fetterman said the driving issue in the state will be whether voters want to return to the "chaos" of the Trump administration or whether they want to continue the "progress" created during the Biden administration.

"Everybody understands the kind of presidency that Trump [had]," Fetterman said. "If somebody says, Hey, I'd like four more years of that, what I would call that chaos and kind of instability and that kind of division, then of course they're going to vote for that.

"Or if some people want to continue going forward and to make more progress and to have the kind of presidency that Joe Biden has had, and taking that into another direction, I think that's [what] people are going to come down to when they're about ready to vote on that. And that's why … this is going to be a close race, just like it was in [2020]."

Fetterman said to keep a close watch on Erie County, the state’s northernmost county which Trump won in 2016 and Biden won in 2020, and which since 1992 has voted for the statewide winner in presidential elections.

"Erie is one of the ultimate bellwether [counties]," Fetterman said. "I fundamentally believe that whoever can carry their argument and win Erie will win Pennsylvania.

"I do think who wins Pennsylvania will be the next president, and I fundamentally do believe that that Gov. Walz will be the kind of guy that will resonate there much more than my colleague in the Senate, Sen. Vance.

"Those are the bellwether kinds of counties all across Pennsylvania, like Bucks County and Erie County, [that] are going to be where this battle [will be] won."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com