S.C. Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: We Needed New President, Not New Laws

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette told Newsmax on Thursday that when it comes to illegal immigration, "we didn't need more laws, we just needed a new president."

Last Wednesday, 21-year-old Nathaniel "Nate" Baker was killed during a hit-and-run on the University of South Carolina's campus. Police have charged 21-year-old Rosali Fernandez Cruz with the death in addition to other charges.

Columbia Police have said that Fernandez Cruz is an illegal migrant and Evette pointed out the damage done by the previous administration's open border policies, saying "we can't sugar coat it anymore."

"The Biden administration — those were failed policies that allowed millions of dangerous people into our country. You know, the governor and I, we took very specific steps in South Carolina, making sure that we had no sanctuary cities in our state," Evette said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

Evette said that Gov. Henry McMaster has told state law enforcement to report back any increases in illegal migrant populations anywhere in the state. "So, we were making sure that our prosecutors had the tools they needed to carry out our laws to the fullest extent.

"And President Trump was right, we didn't need more laws we just needed a new president, somebody that had a backbone that would stand up for the American people and say, enough is enough. We have to keep Americans safe," she concluded.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com