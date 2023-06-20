Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Obama Admin Briefed on Bogus Trump-Russia Plan

Rep. Mike Waltz told Newsmax that the Obama administration was briefed on a plan from Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to falsely tie Donald Trump to Russia.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Tuesday, the Florida Republican explained that special counsel John Durham's briefing before the House Intelligence Committee proved to him the veracity of his May 16 report.

Waltz first said that the report made it clear the Federal Bureau of Investigation's decision to take the Steele Dossier seriously, which accused Trump of collusion, was already a mishandling of the information present.

He also pointed out that the senior leadership of the FBI "hated" Trump and "were openly talking about doing whatever they could to prevent" his eventual election victory over Clinton.

"And number three – and this is the part I find so disturbing – is that we know now, ... the Obama administration knew and were briefed that the Clinton campaign had a plan, had hatched a plan, and were executing it to tie ... Trump to Russia," Waltz emphasized.

"Not only did they not tap the brakes ... on an FBI investigation of an ongoing political campaign, they allowed it to continue on not just the campaign, but then a sitting president of the United States," he added.

Now, Waltz and other Republican members are outraged at the lack of accountability delivered against officials at the time, specifically FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and special agent Peter Strzok.

The lawmaker is also not buying the agency's claims that it has since implemented measures to prevent similar situations from occurring again, noting the former president's recent indictment by the Department of Justice.

"The military that I come from, we have a military code of justice. There's nothing like that in our civilian agencies," Waltz said. "I and others think that's something we should be taking a hard look at when we look at reforms to the FBI."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!