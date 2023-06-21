×
Tags: garret oboyle | whistleblower | john durham | congress

Garret O'Boyle to Newsmax: Durham Couldn't Reveal 'Full Picture'

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 05:18 PM EDT

Special counsel John Durham was unable to talk about some of the findings of his report on the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference during his testimony before Congress, Garret O'Boyle, FBI agent and whistleblower, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I do wish there was more coming out," O'Boyle said on "John Bachman Now."

He added that during "the hearing itself ... there's only so much they can talk about. He [Durham] mentioned it in his opening statement that he was advised by DOJ [the Department of Justice] of certain things he couldn't speak to. Hopefully, someday we'll all get the full picture of what those other topics might have been."

O'Boyle continued, "The FBI — it needs a lot of reform, if it can even be salvaged at this point. And I think the Durham report is very clear, and his testimony is very clear as to that point."

O'Boyle said, "The attacks that were levied towards him by the Democratic side of the aisle ... it's disgusting to see that type of thing. We all should be just seeking the truth, and that's what — the Department of Justice and the FBI — should be their primary goal. Now we know from Durham's testimony, as well as his report, as well as whistleblowers like myself and others, that the FBI doesn't really always care about the truth."

