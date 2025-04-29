Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Border Is 'Singular Success' of Trump's 100 Days

Sen. John Cornyn told Newsmax on Tuesday that of the many achievements President Donald Trump can claim during his first 100 days in office, his multi-layered approach to curb illegal immigration is his "singular success."

The Trump administration released an official statement on Monday highlighting their achievements in the first 100 days and started with a detailed list of the criminal illegal immigrants arrested and deported since Jan. 20. Cornyn said the border is "clearly" the biggest accomplishment thus far.

"I come from a state that has a 1,200-mile common border with Mexico. But the consequences of the Biden open border policies have pervaded the entire country. Fentanyl, criminal gangs, and other people who should not be in the United States, coming in courtesy of the Biden administration," Cornyn said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

The Texas Republican, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committee, added that Border Czar Tom Homan's enforcement of existing laws has had "a dramatic effect" adding, "It's also sent a message to others that they should not come [to this country] through illegal means. And that, to me, is the singular success of the Trump first 100 days."

