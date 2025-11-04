Fmr. NYPD Chell to Newsmax: 4,000 Cops Will Leave With Mamdani Win

Former NYPD Chief John Chell joined Newsmax on Tuesday to voice strong concerns about what he called a "dangerous" future for New York City now that democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral election.

Reflecting on his experience as a 9/11 first responder, Chell criticized Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, for invoking the attacks while campaigning.

"It's offensive to use 9/11 for any political platform," Chell said during an appearance on "Finnerty" just prior to the official announcement of Mamdani's victory.

"I was there pulling friends and brothers from the rubble. To see someone distort that moment is disturbing," Chell added.

Chell warned that Mamdani's policies, such as decriminalizing prostitution, reducing police staffing, and granting disciplinary authority to the Civilian Complaint Review Board, would devastate the NYPD.

Chell warned that over 4,000 veteran officers could retire immediately if such reforms were implemented, creating what he called a "recipe for disaster."

"We're talking about letting a 20-year-old kid with purple hair decide whether a cop keeps their job," he said. "If that happens, the department will collapse."

Chell also criticized Mamdani's support for defunding police, free public transit, and a refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. He warned that policies like eliminating the NYPD's Strategic Response Group would make the city vulnerable to unrest and crime spikes.

After 12 years under mayors Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams, Chell said morale among officers is already low. "Cops are tired," he said.

"They're not going to stay for this. If this agenda moves forward, there won't be enough police left to keep the city safe."

Chell concluded that Mamdani's proposed policies, combined with his past rhetoric about Israel and socialism, pose an existential threat to New York's safety and stability.

"It's not going to be good," Chell warned.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com