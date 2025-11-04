Karoline Leavitt Blasts Mamdani's Election Day Remarks

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's comments claiming that President Donald Trump is to blame for bomb threats and voter intimidation at polling sites were "completely irresponsible," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at Tuesday's White House press conference.

"I saw those comments from Mamdani," Leavitt said, with her statement appearing live on Newsmax's "Newsline." "They are based on zero evidence."

Earlier in the day, Mamdani, 34, the front-runner in the race, told reporters that bomb threats in neighboring New Jersey were "part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country."

"It's incredibly concerning," Mamdani added, "and I think that it is an illustration of the attacks we're seeing on our democracy."

Leavitt told reporters that such comments are "another example of how the Democrat Party unfortunately stands for nothing."

"All they stand against is President Donald Trump," she said. "I think it's quite sad to see that we have someone at the top of the ticket on an election day today saying such things about the president, when he obviously had absolutely nothing to do with those threats."

Mamdani is running against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who entered the general election as an independent after losing the Democratic nomination to Mamdani, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Trump has frequently mocked Mamdani for his socialist platform, including calling him "my little communist."

Tuesday morning, Trump urged Jewish New Yorkers not to vote for Mamdani, calling the candidate a "self-professed JEW HATER."

During an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump said he was not a "fan" of Cuomo but would still prefer to see him win the race.