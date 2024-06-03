John Bolton to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Deal Nonstarter

John Bolton, former ambassador to the United Nations and President Donald Trump's national security adviser, told Newsmax on Monday that the proposed Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal is a "nonstarter."

"It's blue smoke and mirrors," Bolton told "Newsline." "The only cease-fire Hamas wants is one that's permanent so they can escape destruction.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has given the response … by saying that Israel's objectives remain unchanged. That is the effective elimination of Hamas political and military capabilities."

Bolton said President Joe Biden is trying to placate the anti-Israel left wing of his party.

"Some of them are antisemitic," Bolton said. "It's part of the collapse of his policy which started out by saying he would support Israel exercising its legitimate right of self-defense, which includes the elimination of Hamas, which hasn't happened yet. There should be no cease-fire until that does take place."

