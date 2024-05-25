Former Amb. Bolton to Newsmax: Putin Could Declare Victory at Battlefront Line

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser John Bolton warns that Russian President Vladimir Putin could take advantage of this "moment in time" to declare victory over Ukraine at the existing battlefront line.

In a wide-ranging interview with Newsmax's "America Right Now" aired Saturday, Bolton said "it would be a tremendous propaganda victory for Russia if Putin carried that off" because "once he freezes a cease-fire line, that could become the new de facto border between Russia and Ukraine."

According to Bolton, though Russia has paid "a heavy price and human life for the territorial gains it's made, he's more than doubled the territory that Russia seized in 2014."

"It would be very disadvantageous to Ukraine but with [President Joe] Biden in the weak position that he's ... put himself in, really, he'd be hard pressed to oppose it," Bolton added.

"From Biden's point of view, he'd be very happy if this Ukraine war were taken off the front pages for the next six months before the election," Bolton said, noting Putin likely "sees weakness."

"There may be more ... Russian domestic politics at issue here as well that Putin can take advantage of successes on the battlefield to try and quiet opposition in Russia and just further strengthen his hold on power there," Bolton noted.

Bolton also slammed the Biden administration's policy regarding Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, calling it "thoroughly schizophrenic at this point" with "a series of compromises, backtracking, and inconsistencies."

"I think we need to be very clear to the rest of the world how strong American public opinion is backing Israel," he said.

"I think it's more important now to show we're going to resist these efforts by the World Court, the International Criminal Court, ... that we're not going to listen to what they say," he said.

"We're not going to urge the Israelis to halt their operations in Gaza. In fact, what we should do is let Israel finish Hamas off."

