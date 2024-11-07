Maska, Tratt to Newsmax: Country Needs to Unify Postelection

Johanna Maska, a former Obama White House official, and Irit Tratt, co-chair of Trump 47 Women's Leadership Coalition, told Newsmax on Thursday that there is "a need" for the country "to unify" in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

Maska, a Democrat, congratulated supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

"They were successful," she said on "American Agenda." "And I think Democrats need to congratulate them and work with them, where we can, on issues. I think most of us want to see our education serve our children the best that they can for the future economy.

"So, first and foremost, I hope that the voices that come up this time are not necessarily some of my male colleagues from the last time around who led some of the resistance, but rather those of us who are going to collaborate and cooperate where we can. I think there is a need — even if they control the Senate and the House — there is a need for our country to unify.

"And we are all better if we come about with policy, like on immigration and border control, that we all can back, because then there aren't going to be all of us suing each other. I am a little concerned that [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom is already gearing up the resistance," Maksa continued.

"I, obviously, live in California. I think that that's not necessarily the right way to go. But I would also say it's understandable, because there are a lot of people in California who feel very vulnerable right now.

"I don't think any of us should want that situation. We should try to bring people out of the shadows, legalize them, and move forward together," she concluded.

Tratt said "this election was a repudiation of identity politics" and a "rejection of the Democrats' grievance-based agenda."

However, she said, "I think Donald Trump's message was that he's going to unify the country. And that was a message recurring throughout his campaign.

"You even saw [Ohio Sen.] J.D. Vance on Election Day come out and say, 'You know, I hope you vote for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance; but even if you don't, I'll be the best vice president for you. I want you to achieve that American dream.'

"Donald Trump echoed those statements and said, 'The best days of America are ahead of us.' We've just come out of four years of terrible policies," Tratt continued.

"We had the COVID pandemic and authoritarian lockdowns and civil unrest on our streets. So I think this is a good time to reset for all Americans, and I'm glad that the election turned out the way it did."

