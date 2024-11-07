Clintons Call on Trump to 'Govern for All of Us'

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are calling on President-elect Donald Trump and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, to be leaders for the entire nation.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran a positive, forward-looking campaign to be proud of," the Clintons said in a statement, The Hill reported Thursday. "The American people have voted, and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will be the next president and vice president of the United States. We wish them well and hope they will govern for all of us."

Their statement, coming less than a day after Trump was declared the winner of the election, also offered their message of unity, with the Clintons urging the United States to move forward.

"We must remember that America is bigger than the results of any one election, and what we as citizens do now will make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back," they wrote. "We need to solve our problems and seize our opportunities together. The future of our country depends on it."

Hillary Clinton also lost her bid against Trump in her 2016 election and became a strong supporter of Harris' campaign.

"Together, we've put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling," she said in her speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

The Clintons campaigned for Harris since the convention, with the former president stopping in key battleground states.

Other Democrat former presidents also backed Harris. Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle also endorsed her, holding rallies and fundraisers for her campaign, and it was reported former President Jimmy Carter said he hoped he lived long enough to vote for Harris, which he was able to do during Georgia's early voting period.

Carter, who has been in hospice, turned 100 years old earlier this year.