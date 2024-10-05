Rosenberg, Avivi to Newsmax: Netanyahu Must 'Go It Alone' on Iran Strike

All Israel News founder and editor-in-chief Joel Rosenberg and retired Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told Newsmax on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have "an open line" to the White House, but he's going to have to "go it alone" when it comes to striking Iran.

"This is the moment," Rosenberg said during an appearance on "America Right Now." "I think Netanyahu is ready. He's been ready.

"For 12 years he wanted to do this, but the whole system is unified. And I'll tell you, [President Joe] Biden will not help us. [Vice President Kamala] Harris will not help us. And so this is the moment to strike. And I believe six months from now, maybe less, Israel will be the dominant superpower in the Middle East.

"We will have gone from our lowest moment in modern history to the greatest moment of peace and security," he continued. "And the Saudis will make peace with us. The Indonesians will make peace with us. The Lebanese might rise up and overthrow the rest of Hezbollah, and they may want a peace treaty with Israel, too.

"This is a huge moment, but it's a test for Netanyahu. He's not going to get help from Washington, so he's got to go it alone. But he should, and all Israelis are with him."

Avivi agreed that Netanyahu is on his own in Israel's fight against Iran and its terror proxies in the Middle East.

"Israel has a very close relation with CENTCOM, with the military forces, and Netanyahu has an open line with President Biden, but it's important to understand that Israel needs to do what is best for Israel," Avivi said.

"We are fighting an existential threat. We need to win decisively. We are not looking at cease-fires. We don't want cease-fires. We want to win."

The IDF has promised "significant retaliation" after Iran on Tuesday launched a largely thwarted missile attack deep inside Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

During a Friday press conference, Biden indicated he opposes any kind of attack on Iran's oil fields.

"The Israelis have not concluded what they are going to do. That's under discussion," Biden said from the White House. "If I were in their shoes, I would be thinking about other alternatives than striking Iranian oil fields."

