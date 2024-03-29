Fmr Ambassador Friedman to Newsmax: Lieberman 'True to Values'

Joe Lieberman stood out as a political figure who "spoke with moral clarity" and stood for traditional values, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax on Friday.

In a moving tribute to the late senator from Connecticut, Friedman pointed to Lieberman's sharp criticism of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his denunciation of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"That was classic Joe Lieberman," Friedman said on "National Report." "You can count on him. I think he considered himself a friend of Chuck Schumer. But when Chuck Schumer did something that he thought offended the state of Israel, offended the policies and the principles that he held dear, [it] didn't matter that Chuck Schumer was his colleague for 20 years.

"It didn't matter that he was a fellow Democrat. It didn't matter that he was Jewish. He got up and he spoke his mind. And that was that's the quintessential Joe Lieberman."

Lieberman, 82, a former Connecticut senator, died Wednesday due to complications from a fall at his home in New York.

Even in cases where Friedman said he disagreed with Lieberman, "he dealt with you with such respect and civility, moral courage, conviction — you always felt he was giving it to [you] but at the same time … he could speak with you with such respect that you couldn't help but love him."

Friedman called Lieberman a stellar example "of serving America in the United States Senate: great conviction, willing to compromise where necessary, but always holding true to his to his values."

According to Friedman, there are few others who stood so staunchly for "traditional values."

"He could disagree with you without being disagreeable," Friedman said. "He had a wonderful a sense of humor and a personality. But make no mistake about it: This was a tough guy when it came to standing up for his principles. He was solid as a rock. You couldn't move him. He tried to find consensus. He always tried to be a problem solver, but [with] deep, deep moral clarity and conviction.

"We will miss him terribly."

