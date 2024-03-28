Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Lieberman 'Class Gentleman in Every Way'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee mourned the death of Joe Lieberman during an appearance Thursday on Newsmax, saying he and the former U.S. senator from Connecticut shared a love for Israel.

Lieberman, the first Jewish person to run on a major-party U.S. ticket as Democrat Al Gore's vice-presidential nominee in 2000, died Wednesday at the age of 82.

"He was one of the most remarkable people in politics," Huckabee told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's a sad thing to lose him. When I got to know [him], one of the things that we did have in common was a love for Israel. We're both strong Zionists. Joe Lieberman was a class gentleman in every way. He was filled with convictions, but he was never mad at anybody. He just had a wonderful, winsome way."

Huckabee said the way Lieberman took his faith seriously set an example for others to follow.

"He also did something that was very important," Huckabee said. "He lived his Jewish faith in a very authentic way. When it came to Sabbath every week, he took the Sabbath off. He took it seriously. He didn't say, 'Oh, I've got a fundraiser, and I'm just going to have to go ahead and do it.'

"He absolutely was an observant Jewish gentleman, and I thought he set the pace not just for Jewish people, but Christians and others: Take your faith seriously, practice it, live it out. And he did that in such a profound way. It had an impact on people who are Jewish, but it also had an impact on those of us who were Christian."

