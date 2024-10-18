Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Biden 'Didn't Even Want Us to Go Into Rafah'

Israel has not had the full support of the Biden administration and "didn't even want us to go into Rafah," where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed, Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said Friday on Newsmax.

"So, if we would have listened to them, where would we be? [Sinwar] would still be alive today," she said on "Newsline."

"If you look at the Biden-Harris foreign policy, they have been wrong on almost every single foreign policy. Whatever they want to do, just do the opposite. And all you have to do is compare and contrast. Under President Trump, zero wars. And, in fact, we were we had peace in the Middle East."

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday in Rafah, Gaza.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the killing of the Hamas leader is a "good day for the world," calling it an opportunity to free hostages held by the militant group and end the yearlong war in Gaza.

Biden spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the mission that killed Sinwar. They also discussed "how to use this moment to bring the hostages home and to bring the war to a close with Israel's security assured and Hamas never again able to control Gaza," according to a White House summary of the call.

However, Netanyahu said Thursday that "our war has not yet ended." Besides seeking the release of hostages, Netanyahu has said Israel must keep long-term control over Gaza to ensure Hamas does not rearm — opening the possibility of continued fighting.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

