WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blaine holt | hamas | yahya sinwar | idf

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Nears 'Checkmate' With Hamas

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 04:01 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar gives Israel a "tremendous opportunity right now on Hamas to move to checkmate."

Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed during an IDF operation Thursday. The Israeli military confirmed his identity through DNA testing, which they had acquired when Sinwar spent time in an Israeli prison. Holt's sources told him that the Hamas leader was not the intended target of the strike.

"It was not a result of intelligence," Holt said on "American Agenda." "They were just going after terrorists and found him during the bomb damage assessment. They did find Sinwar and got him tested using DNA really quickly. But here's where it gets interesting: They have a tremendous opportunity right now on Hamas to move to checkmate."

With Sinwar out of the way and Hamas scrambling for new leadership, Holt said Israel can now better aid the Palestinian people in Gaza and try to separate them from Hamas leadership.

"There's nothing like watching a team lose and lose at such a lethal rate," Holt said. "And all these leaders are falling apart. My inclination tells me that [Hamas second in command Khaled] Meshaal is the next one to be targeted. He's in Qatar. But now is the opportunity for the Israelis to close the deal."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar gives Israel a "tremendous opportunity right now on Hamas to move to checkmate."
blaine holt, hamas, yahya sinwar, idf
282
2024-01-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved