Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Biden Making Border 'Worse' Before Leaving

President Joe Biden, after making a big show of cracking down on immigration while Vice President Kamala Harris was running for office, is making the situation "worse on purpose" in his closing two months in office, former Department of Homeland Security deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told Newsmax on Sunday.

"They are going to run through the tape with an open borders policy, and as much as they ratcheted down a little bit as they approached the election, now they're going back into their old open borders mode, full bore, all the way to Jan. 20," Cuccinelli said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

President-elect Donald Trump, along with his border czar Tom Homan have promised to round up "almost 10 million people" in the "biggest domestic logistical undertaking we've ever seen," Cuccinelli added.

"President Trump likes to break those kinds of records, so he's just the man for the job," he said. "Tom Homan is absolutely determined. But then the department has to actually execute it. This is going to be a major challenge, and Joe Biden is making it worse on purpose here in his closing two months."

Meanwhile, an app the Biden administration has set up that allows immigrants to connect with ICE is experiencing glitches, and Cuccinelli said he is glad of that.

He added that it should not be a surprise that the administration is continuing to push for open borders, as that has been "their natural position from the beginning."

"They only curtailed it modestly in 2024 out of concern for the election," Cuccinelli said. "You remember when they were talking in the White House about problems at the border and their main concern, and they used this word was optics, optics, not security of Americans, not the safety of our citizens."

He warned though that even more left-of-center policy choices could come before Biden leaves office.

"This is kowtowing to the radical left, which still has the wheel in this Biden administration all the way through to the end," said Cuccinelli.

"To me, it is a signal that you're going to see this kind of all the left-of-center policy choices in the closing two months. You're going to see among the most radical chosen. And this is just the first and most obvious."

Cuccinelli also commented on Democrat leaders who say they will push back on Trump's deportation plans and said he expects the actions will come more in the form of lawsuits than physical action.

However, he said that the first person who tries to block federal officers "from removing appropriately deportable people" will face arrest for "harboring illegal aliens."

"That is itself a federal crime," said Cuccinelli. "The Trump administration, you can expect, will be enthusiastic to charge those folks with those crimes. And so, yes, there may be one, but I doubt there will be two because as soon as everybody realizes, wow, they're serious and they're going to put me in prison for this, it's going to come to a screeching halt."

