Rep. Van Duyne: Dem's Afraid of Biden Evidence

Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that the Democrat Party is deflecting and refusing to acknowledge the evidence in the impeachment inquiry because they fear the repercussions.

"The last thing they want is this information out there, which is why they're trying to poo-poo it and keep it from the public," Van Duyne told "Saturday Agenda."

During her appearance, the congresswoman noted that the House Ways and Means [Committee] released "700 pages" of documents pertaining to the inquiry last week.

What these documents do, she said, "it makes the picture very clear: Hunter Biden would get foreign clients — foreign clients who would get in trouble — Hunter would call his dad when he was vice president, who would take care of that trouble; whether or not that was getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired or keeping a Russian oligarch off the tariff list."

"Then all of a sudden, millions of dollars would come into Hunter Biden and the 20 shell companies, and it would spread throughout the bottom line," she added.

"The first question that we've got to find out is: one, how much of that money actually was led to pay for bills for Joe Biden? Two, obviously, you know, Joe Biden was involved. Not only did he have dinner with these people, but he actually manipulated US policy to be able to fulfill their requests. And then people got paid. And the fact is that the reason why this inquiry is so important."

