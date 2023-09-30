×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | inquiry | impeachment | dems | fear

Rep. Van Duyne: Dem's Afraid of Biden Evidence

By    |   Saturday, 30 September 2023 06:21 PM EDT

Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that the Democrat Party is deflecting and refusing to acknowledge the evidence in the impeachment inquiry because they fear the repercussions.

"The last thing they want is this information out there, which is why they're trying to poo-poo it and keep it from the public," Van Duyne told "Saturday Agenda."

During her appearance, the congresswoman noted that the House Ways and Means [Committee] released "700 pages" of documents pertaining to the inquiry last week.

What these documents do, she said, "it makes the picture very clear: Hunter Biden would get foreign clients — foreign clients who would get in trouble — Hunter would call his dad when he was vice president, who would take care of that trouble; whether or not that was getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired or keeping a Russian oligarch off the tariff list."

"Then all of a sudden, millions of dollars would come into Hunter Biden and the 20 shell companies, and it would spread throughout the bottom line," she added.

"The first question that we've got to find out is: one, how much of that money actually was led to pay for bills for Joe Biden? Two, obviously, you know, Joe Biden was involved. Not only did he have dinner with these people, but he actually manipulated US policy to be able to fulfill their requests. And then people got paid. And the fact is that the reason why this inquiry is so important."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that the Democrat Party is deflecting and refusing to acknowledge the evidence in the impeachment inquiry because they fear the repercussions.
joe biden, inquiry, impeachment, dems, fear
293
2023-21-30
Saturday, 30 September 2023 06:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved