Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Realize Biden's Ship Is Sinking

President Joe Biden's ship is sinking in lieu of the impeachment inquiry, says Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett.

"I think you're seeing the Democrat Party [realizing] that this ship is taking water, and there is no loyalty in this town. LBJ said, 'Get a dog if you want a friend;' I've got three at home," Burchett told "Saturday Report."

"But the truth is, the Democrats are pulling out on Joe Biden. And I think what you'll see again — I've said this before, and it's now, it's almost mainstream — that Joe Biden — that Hunter and him — will take the fall, and then ... Joe Biden will use his mental capacity, which is obviously drifting very much right now as his defense."

As impeachment inquiry expert witness Jonathan Turley laid out Thursday, the next steps for the Oversight Committee going forward should be to investigate a "nexus" or connection between the material facts of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and whether Joe knew about it.

On Saturday, Turley wrote on Twitter that, based on his understanding of the facts, an impeachment inquiry is "now warranted."