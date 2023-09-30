×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: inquiry | joe biden | impeachment

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Realize Biden's Ship Is Sinking

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Realize Biden's Ship Is Sinking
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) talks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 30 September 2023 12:56 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's ship is sinking in lieu of the impeachment inquiry, says Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett.

"I think you're seeing the Democrat Party [realizing] that this ship is taking water, and there is no loyalty in this town. LBJ said, 'Get a dog if you want a friend;' I've got three at home," Burchett told "Saturday Report."

"But the truth is, the Democrats are pulling out on Joe Biden. And I think what you'll see again — I've said this before, and it's now, it's almost mainstream — that Joe Biden — that Hunter and him — will take the fall, and then ... Joe Biden will use his mental capacity, which is obviously drifting very much right now as his defense."

As impeachment inquiry expert witness Jonathan Turley laid out Thursday, the next steps for the Oversight Committee going forward should be to investigate a "nexus" or connection between the material facts of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and whether Joe knew about it.

On Saturday, Turley wrote on Twitter that, based on his understanding of the facts, an impeachment inquiry is "now warranted."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden's ship is sinking in lieu of the impeachment inquiry, says Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett.
inquiry, joe biden, impeachment
187
2023-56-30
Saturday, 30 September 2023 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved