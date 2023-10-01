Napolitano to Newsmax: House GOP Needs More Evidence Against Biden

House Republicans investigating President Joe Biden's alleged influence peddling will need to find more evidence to pursue impeachment, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Sunday.

Appearing on "Sunday Agenda," Napolitano pointed out that impeachment "is a political process, not a legal one," and more evidence will be needed to garner support from the American people.

"You don't have to show that depth of corruption," said Napolitano, comparing the Biden case to the charges against Democrat New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges.

"You only have to show that Joe Biden, when he was vice president, misused or allowed others to misuse his office in such a way, as though it appears to be bribery."

Still, the former judge said Republicans "will have to show a little bit more than they have shown thus far because they have to interest the media in it, then the media would have to interest the American public in it."

"They [Republicans] can't take an impeachment vote and lose it," Napolitano said. "If they don't have a majority in the House, then this is … the only value this will be is to tarnish Joe's brand, but not to bring him to trial."

Host Lidia Curanaj told Napolitano that she has seen political commentators on other mainstream media networks with the same exact talking points regarding the Biden probe.

"Well, we know it came from the White House, Lidia," Napolitano said. "This White House is a bit afraid of what's going on because Joe can't really defend himself. Joe, the president, cannot stand in front of the microphone in the East Room with a couple of hundred reporters there at a presser. Don't expect that to happen.

"It is much more likely that senior Democrats will come to him and say, 'Mr. President, it's over. We can't run you for reelection. It will be devastating to the Democratic brand. It's time for you to go back to Rehoboth Beach.'"

Napolitano added that Biden would be allowed to serve out his term while other Democrats take part in a "bloodbath."

"[Former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, [New Jersey Gov.] Phil Murphy, [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom. They're all going to be at each other's throats for the opportunity to what? Defend his miserable presidency," Napolitano said.

