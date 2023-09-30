Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Full Circle of Biden Influence Peddling

Because then-Vice President Joe Biden had "no intention of running for president," he engaged in a "full circle of influence peddling," Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Saturday.

"It is very clear there is a circle — an absolute circle, not half circle, a full circle — of influence peddling by the [then] vice president of the United States," said Murphy, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, in an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"I think what is failing to be presented here is that Biden, in his last couple of years as vice president, had no intention of running for president. So what he's doing [is] he's influence peddling. [He] had no idea that this would come back to haunt him," Murphy said.

"But the fact that Burisma was being investigated by a prosecutor, the fact that then they hired Hunter [Biden], who had no experience doing anything or what they had, and then soon thereafter, [Joe] Biden is then pressuring Ukraine. He literally says, 'You don't get a billion in assets unless you fire this guy.'

"And then all of a sudden, all this money flows in 20 different bank accounts to the Biden family, and then $5 million, as alleged by the FBI, is sent to Joe Biden," he continued. "With all this, you know, it does not take a rocket science scientist to figure out the threads, the webs that have happened, all around that are slowly closing in on Joe Biden."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced Thursday that he issued long-promised subpoenas for the personal and business bank records of Hunter Biden as part of the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president, The Hill reported.

"We're honing in," Murphy said. "Once we get those bank records, we will then hone in on Joe Biden's bank records, which will be, I believe ... which will actually show direct evidence that he knew about this and was influenced."

