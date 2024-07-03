Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Dems Built Their Biden Trap

The Democratic Party is now reaping what it sowed by blocking primary challengers to President Joe Biden, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

"The DNC [Democratic National Committee] and the Joe Biden campaign worked hand-in-glove to keep Democrats from challenging him," Donald's told Wednesday's "National Report."

Biden had faced challenges earlier in the election cycle from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but the party rejected both of them, Donalds reminded.

"My colleague Dean Phillips challenged him; the DNC basically said he was persona non grata," Donalds said. "RFK tried to challenge him. They kicked him out, made him an independent."

And now, the party must admit, after Biden's performance at last week's debate with former President Donald Trump, that he "can't do the job," he continued.

"We all knew he couldn't do the job, but now they have to admit it because the entire world sees this," Donalds said.

Meanwhile, the campaign money that has been raised must be used for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign, so it can't go to any alternatives, Donalds said.

"You would have to refund all the money, then re-raise the money after their convention in August," he said. "It's a real mess, but it serves them right. This is what happens when you don't let the democratic process work in terms of letting candidates run.

"This is what happens when you shield somebody who's terrible at the job and you already know doesn't have the capabilities of performing the roles of that job."

Meanwhile, current polling is showing that only former first lady Michelle Obama polls over Trump as a potential replacement, but Donalds said it does not matter who replaces Biden, as the Democratic Party's agenda "still sucks."

"Kamala Harris and the rest might be able to explain it better," he said. "It's still damaging to the American people. Our streets will still be flooded with illegal immigrants. Inflation would still be through the roof."

The only reason Michelle Obama polls well is because many people "still have a fond memory of the Obama last name," he added.

The Democratic Party is also "stuck" with Harris, as they knew she was not prepared to fulfill the role but picked her anyway because they "had to have a Black woman," Donalds reminded.

The congressman, who is Black, insisted his comment was not meant to demean Black women, but the "decision matrix" was to pick a running mate based on her color, not her capabilities. Harris served as a U.S. senator in California from 2017 - 2021, and earlier, as the state's attorney general.

"Now they find themselves with either a man who simply cannot do the job and a vice president in Kamala Harris who has never demonstrated any capabilities to do this job," Donalds concluded. "They have a serious problem on their hands.

"But, like I said, that's their own fault."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com