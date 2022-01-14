Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Biden's Dismal Approval Rating Shows How Weak He Is

President Joe Biden's dismal approval rating is a cause for concern and "not good for the country," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax.

"There's a reason his approval ratings are at 33 percent," Jordan told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"Frankly, I want to meet these 33 percent. I don't know how it can be that high with record crime, record inflation, record illegal immigration, crazy things they're trying to do with our election laws, attacking our liberties ... I think this just shows how weak a position President Biden is in.

"And that's not good for the country to have a commander in chief viewed how this commander in chief is viewed so I'm concerned about that. But the American people see through it and we're seeing the American people change."

A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday showed that Biden's approval rating had dipped to 33%.

The president's approval rating among Democrats, while still high, fell in the past month to about 75%, compared with 87% in November.

"Americans are pushing back against him," Jordan said. "I think things are moving in the right direction to push back against the crazy agenda of the Democrats," including kicking Republicans off committees, trying to make Washington, D.C., a state, attempting to end the filibuster, discussing packing the Supreme Court, and federalizing the election process.

"This is who they are," Jordan said.

