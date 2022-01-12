×
Biden's Approval Rating at 33 Percent: Quinnipiac Poll

Biden's Approval Rating at 33 Percent: Quinnipiac Poll

(Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 06:02 PM

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen to 33%, with more than half of respondents expressing disapproval in the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, released Wednesday.

About 1 in 3 respondents approve of Biden's performance, while just over half disapprove and 1 in 10 expressed no opinion.

  • 33% approve of Biden's performance.
  • 53% disapprove of Biden's performance.
  • 10% had no opinion.

About half of Americans said that Biden is performing about as well as they expected, while about 4 in 10 said that he's doing worse than they expected.

  • 50% said Biden is doing about as well as they expected.
  • 39% said Biden is doing worse than they expected.
  • 7% said Biden is doing better than they expected.

''A rocky start for President Biden gets him low grades on his year one report card,'' said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

His approval rating among Democrats, while still high, fell in the past month to about 75%, compared with 87% in November.

The Quinnipiac University Poll surveyed 1,313 adults across the country from Jan. 7-10 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen to 33%, with more than half of respondents expressing disapproval in the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, released Wednesday.
Wednesday, 12 January 2022 06:02 PM
