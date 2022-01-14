Bad Day at the White House: One Misfire After Another

Thursday was a bad day for the Biden administration, and White House officials contributed to their own lack of success.

Starting out, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in National Federal of Independent Businesses vs. OSHA that the agency overstepped its constitutional authority by mandating the vaccination of some 80 million employees.

In his concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch observed that “It seems, too, that the agency pursued its regulatory initiative only as a legislative ‘work-around.’”

Chief Justice John Roberts brought this up during oral arguments last Friday, and he appeared irritated by it, according to Breitbart News. If true, it was for good reason — it implies an end-run around the Constitution.

The term was first suggested by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle last year.

“OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations,” she tweeted.

Had it simply remained on her timeline it could have been ignored. But White House chief of staff Ron Klain showed his approval by retweeting it — and it caught the attention of George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley.

“In the law, it is called an admission against interest or an out-of-court statement by a party that, when uttered, is against the party’s pecuniary, proprietary, or penal interests,” he wrote. “In politics, it is called just dumb.” Oops.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki contributed to the administration’s train wreck by dishonestly deflecting blame for America’s dismal economy.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the wholesale price index surged 9.7% in December from the previous year, the highest annual increase on record “and providing further evidence that inflation is still present at all levels of the U.S. economy.”

This came on top of an earlier report that consumer prices jumped 7% in December from the previous year — setting a 40-year record.

Economists have placed the blame on excessive government spending — especially spending financed by printing new money.

Psaki found somewhere else to place the blame — Republicans.

“So the long-awaited GOP plan to fight inflation is...to do nothing?” she tweeted.

“Meanwhile @POTUS is using every tool at his disposal to bring down prices. Unclogging supply chains. Addressing corporate monopolies that hurt consumers. Advancing BBB to lower household costs AND inflation.”

The Democratic Party controls the House, the Senate, and the White House, but it’s all on those mean ol’ Republicans. Even Democrats could see through that one.

Joe Biden also contributed to his administration’s train wreck. After coming up snake eyes on his massive Build Back Batter spend-a-palooza, he bet the farm on two election “reform” bills — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Together, they would have removed the authority to set the time, place and manner of federal elections from the states and given it to the federal government. They would also have eliminated safeguards states have enacted to protect election security, such as requiring photo ID and signature verification.

Biden revealed just how desperate he was to get the bills passed in an inflammatory speech he delivered Tuesday in Atlanta. It was so over-the-top that even the No. 2 Senate Democrat, Illinois’ Dick Durbin admitted that “Perhaps the President went a little too far in his rhetoric.”

But because the bills aren’t budgetary in nature, they’re subject to the Senate filibuster rule, requiring 60 votes to end debate and vote on the measure.

Senate rules can be changed by a simple majority, requiring in this case the approval of all Senate Democrats plus Vice President Kamala Harris acting as Senate president.

However, two moderate Senate Democrats, representing moderate-to-conservative states, have remained steadfast in their refusal to kill the filibuster — Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Nevertheless, Biden called Senate Democrats together in a last-ditch effort to change hearts and minds. It didn’t work, and the president was “agitated” afterwards, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

And during a brief statement he became even more agitated, claiming the bills were “about who gets to count the votes! Count the vote! Count the vote! It’s about election subversion!”

It was reminiscent of a quote attributed to Josef Stalin: “It's not the people who vote that counts; it's the people who count the votes."

Does this mean that he thinks election laws are fundamentally unfair today? More specifically, does he believe the 2020 presidential election was wrongly decided? If so, he has a lot of company.

As for the filibuster vote, think of it this way: a minority comprised of a single party wanted to eliminate something a bipartisan majority wanted to keep. Isn’t that the essence of democracy?

A 1955 movie called, “Bad Day at Black Rock” depicted a bad day in a small western town. It starred Spencer Tracy, Robert Ryan and Anne Francis.

Sixty-seven years later we have “Bad Day at the White House,” starring Joe Biden, Ron Klain, and Jen Psaki. It capped off a Quinnipiac poll giving the president a 33% approval rating.

Maybe that’s what happens when you order a president through the mail.