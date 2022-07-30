Arizona GOP Candidate Lamon to Newsmax: Focused on American Safety

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Jim Lamon, in the final stretch of the state's primary races before Tuesday's election, told Newsmax on Saturday that he refers to himself as an America first candidate whose foremost goal is to make the nation's neighborhoods safer following the "incredible invasion" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I will do everything in my power to shut business in the Senate until we get that southern border secured," Lamon said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

The conservative businessman, running in a close race against several other Republicans for the nomination and the chance to defeat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., noted that he's got the backing of the National Border Patrol Council and its president, Brandon Judd, who will be campaigning with him Saturday night, in Tuscon.

But "we're seeing through it out here though," said Lamon. "As a business guy, inflation, it's wreaking havoc on the side here, from energy prices to food prices. I will do everything to get the supply chain corrected, get back to dominant energy here in our country, and get the outrageous spending under control."

He also insisted he's a more viable candidate to defeat Kelly than Blake Masters, the GOP candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

"We're neck and neck against Kelly and Masters is down seven or nine, depending on the poll," said Lamon.

He also pointed to his service record as his strength in veterans issues, noting that he was a six-year U.S. Army paratrooper who served in Germany during the Cold War, and to his work as a businessman, where as the owner of the solar power company, DEPCOM, he created tens of thousands of jobs.

He also dismissed the polls showing Masters ahead, calling them a strategy by Democrats to show him in a false lead because they would "much rather run against Masters."

He said though that as a veteran and a business owner, he is ready to take on the Democrats starting Wednesday as a nominee.

If elected as senator, Lamon said he wants to get "American exceptionalism back."

"We've allowed this world agenda to take over," he said. "The Freedom-loving people in Arizona. I intend to represent them with exactly that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!