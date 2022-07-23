×
Jim Lamon to Newsmax: Trump Made 'Bad Endorsement' in Arizona GOP Senate Race

(Newsmax/"Saturday Agenda")

By    |   Saturday, 23 July 2022 05:59 PM EDT

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Jim Lamon said former President Donald Trump made a bad endorsement in backing opponent Blake Masters.

"My opponent, who unfortunately the president made a bad endorsement out here, is for open borders, which the president didn’t know when he made the endorsement," Lamon said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"We’ve got the endorsement of the National Border Patrol council, and that’s the No. 1 issue here: 56,000 a week coming through the border. It’s absolutely the sovereignty of our country at stake. With that endorsement, I intend to do everything I can in the U.S. Senate in order to make sure to get this country’s sovereignty back."

Trump endorsed Masters in early June.

Lamon, Masters, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and retired Arizona National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire are all aiming to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Jim Lamon said former President Donald Trump made a bad endorsement in backing opponent Blake Masters.
