Arizona Hopeful Lamon to Newsmax: Biden's 'Little Gaps' of Wall Won't Help

The "little gaps" that the Biden administration is planning to close along the border between Arizona and Mexico won't prove to be "anything that's helpful," as the "welcome mat" remains open for immigrants, Arizona GOP Senate candidate Jim Lamon said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We're endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council, and they and I both find it laughable," Lamon told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They're simply going to go about another mile and turn the corner."

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly announced Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to build a portion of former President Donald Trump's border wall. His announcement came just days before Arizona's primary elections, which will be Tuesday.

Biden stopped all border wall construction just after he was sworn in in January 2021, leaving 350 miles of wall that were already funded unfinished.

Lamon on Saturday promised that if he's elected as the GOP nominee and then to the Senate, he will do all he can "to make sure we shut down business in the Senate until we get the Southern border secure."

The major issue is that Biden "tore up" Trump's remain in Mexico policy, so "my No. 1 goal in the U.S. Senate is to get that codified into law [so] the U.S. border agents can turn everyone back and have their cases adjudicated in the country they came from."

However, the administration "aided and abetted by Mark Kelly out here" has an "absolutely intentional" goal to "destroy this country," said Lamon.

"We're going to take this country back because we have to for our kids and grandkids," he said. "You know it's all about God, faith in our country, and that's what we intend to do from Arizona.

"That starts with securing the Southern border."

Meanwhile, he called it "just incredible" that Mayors Eric Adams in New York and Muriel Bowser in Washington are saying they are overwhelmed by immigrants, when "we see it every day, 52,000 a week coming through the border, mostly through Arizona."

And as a result, drug overdoses have climbed because of the amount of fentanyl that has come in, he said.

"Of the 2,600 Americans that are dying every day from a drug overdose, 85% [of the drugs] comes to the Southern border according to ot the National Border Patrol Council," he said. "There are 600 homicides that we're having a week in this country. That's a 9/11 occurring in this country every week due to the feckless policies of this administration, and Mark Kelly loves it. He aids and abets it. That's why we're taking the state back in Arizona."

Lamon, a veteran who sold his large solar power company, DEPCOM, in 2021, said he decided to go into politics because the nation has turned a "bad corner" while going hard left.

This country has been precious for 245 years, he said. "We have got to take this country back. ... I can beat Mark Kelly and I will, as a fellow veteran and also a business leader who all these years have been creating thousands of jobs."

