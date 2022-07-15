Arizona Candidate Lamon to Newsmax: Will Push to Codify 'Remain in Mexico'

Jim Lamon, who is seeking the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, insisted on Newsmax that if elected, he will do "everything in his power" to work for his state and for the country, and promised to push for policies that will work to solve the crisis at the nation's border, including codifying into law the remain in Mexico protocol.

He also said on Newsmax's "Prime News" Thursday that the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, whose case made national news after she traveled across state lines to Indiana for a medical abortion, is a "tragedy" and that the news that her attacker is in the United States illegally points to the issues with the Biden administration's open borders agenda.

"It breaks your heart thinking about it," said Lamon. "I have two beautiful grandchildren of my own. Now that this could happen in America, the open borders policy, it is intentional. We know these guys are causing so much heartache and crime across the country."

Lamon has been endorsed by Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, and the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs.

Lamon further pointed out that there are "2,600 deaths occurring every week just from the fentanyl drug overdoses, 80% of which they say are coming through the Arizona southern border and going across the country."

The situation is a "9/11 every week" and it's "all intentional" from President Joe Biden.

"In 2020, we had this border secured," said Lamon. "We had the remain in Mexico policy in effect. That's my number one goal, that U.S. senators codified that into law."

The United States already has the resources it needs to handle immigration, as "the taxpayers have been very powerful to us," said Lamon. "We don't need more people. We don't need more drones. We need policies."

He added that he plans to also meet with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has expressed concerns about the border, in hopes of gaining her vote to codify the remain in Mexico protocols.

Meanwhile, Lamon, who participated in the Newsmax Senate debate this week, said that after trading jabs with challenger Blake Masters, there was "no contest" involved on the stage.

"I'm not sure it was a contest," he said. "I mean, you know, in a couple of years of playing linebacker for Coach [Bear] Bryant at Alabama, being a paratrooper in the military, and building big billion dollar businesses, then I'm not sure it was quite a contest."

Lamon also decried that Masters is being backed by over $14 million in donations from Big Tech companies, largely based in California.

But still, he said he was happy with Newsmax's efforts and was proud to be represented by "so many people that were in the audience," including Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council.

"He is the president of 21,000 border agents that are begging for someone like myself to go to D.C. and stop the craziness," said Lamon, also mentioning several other law enforcement officials who are "really concerned about their country and state."

"From a grassroots standpoint, [people] are just fired up to get our country back," said Lamon.

