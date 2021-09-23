Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: 'Americans Are So Darn Frustrated'

The Department of Homeland Security's move to suspend the use of horse patrols at the overwhelmed and overrun southern border is just further proof that the Biden administration has no answers and the American voter will in 2022, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax.

"I don't think the Biden administration gets it," Jordan told Thursday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "We've got this Afghan refugee problem. We have the Haitian problem in Del Rio. We had 200,000 illegal encounters in the month of July alone. And what does the Biden administration do [Thursday]? They lock up the horses, right? The horses that the mounted patrol on the border were using.

"So how about we secure the border, have the proper vetting process, and maybe free the horses as just some common sense ideas that I think most Americans would agree with."

Jordan admitted to co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino there is little Republicans can do to defend the border under President Joe Biden, outside of regaining control of Congress.

"In the end, it's the executive branch that has to take the appropriate action to deal with the problem," Jordan said. "And if they're not willing to, the American people have the ultimate check on all this, and that's the election.

"We're 13.5 months away from that, but I think they're going to send a message in the fall of 2022."

The border is just one glaring issue voters have to see as problematic right now, Jordan continued.

"In nine months, you can look at all kinds of issues," he said. "We went from energy independence to the president of the United States begging OPEC to increase production. We went from safe cities, relatively safe cities, to rising crime in every major urban area.

"We went from stable prices to inflation and, of course, on the immigration issue, on the border issue, we used to have a secure border. We now have chaos on our southern border and unvetted Afghan refugees in our country.

"That's what the Biden administration has given us. That's why Americans are so darn frustrated and frankly, why, I think in less than 14 months, Republicans will be control of the House of Representatives."

On the Democrats' pulling funding of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, Jordan said that was a mistake and violated America's agreement to help its primary ally in the Middle East.

"We should look at foreign aid for people who aren't really our friends and allies," Jordan said. "I got a colleague who has a great line: 'We don't need to pay people to hate us; they'll probably do it for free.' But some country like Israel, which is our best ally, our best friend, we should definitely help them.

"The Democrats should have never taken this money out of the package."

