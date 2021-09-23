Rep. Tom Emmer to Newsmax: Unfolding Crises Are 'on the Democrats'

Raising the debt limit, avoiding the government shutdown, and failing to pass $1.2 trillion in infrastructure and a $3.5 trillion budget might get blamed on Republicans for not voting for it, but it is actually the Democrats' doing, according to Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., on Newsmax.

"This is on the Democrats; this is their problem; they've created it," Emmer said Thursday on "Spicer & Co." "They're going to have to figure out how to solve it."

Emmer told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that Democrats cannot find ways to work with Republicans on passing legislation, because they are fighting within their own party first and foremost.

"There's no such thing as a moderate left, and this idea that there are centrist Democrats, they're not," Emmer said. "This is a fight on the left between the far left and the left. It's a fight between socialists and liberals."

Emmer hopes American voters can see through the Democrats' attempts to blame Republicans for their struggles on everything a Republican majority in the House and Senate could solve.

"Republicans know how to control this inflation issue," Emmer said. "Let's get back to building bigger paychecks and keeping prices reasonable for American families across this country. Let's restore safety and security in our communities and across this country, Sean.

"Let's make sure that our country has a border, so it can actually be a country. Let's restore the American dream. Let's bring back America first, and let's make sure that Americans can chase their version of the American dream.

"That will be the Republicans' basic agenda. The details will be rolled out at the beginning of next year, and we're gonna be running hard and holding the socialist Democrats accountable for their outrageous spending, raising taxes, not taking care of our safety and security here at home and abroad."

