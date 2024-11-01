Ill. Republican Marter to Newsmax: Trump Agenda Bests Liberal Opponent's

Republican Jim Marter, seeking to unseat three-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Lauren Underwood in Illinois' 14th congressional district, told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump's America First policies are a much better alternative than his opponent's leftist leanings.

"We can tell Republican turnout is off the charts in early voting here in Illinois," Marter told "Newsline" on Tuesday. "Look, Donald Trump is America first; my opponent, [Joe] Biden and Kamala Harris, America last. And you know, people are tired of the inflation, the Bidenomics, and they're tired of this mess that we're in in the United States."

Underwood upset Rep. Randy Hultgren 52.5%-47.5% to win in 2018. But in 2020, she defeated GOP state Sen. Jim Oberweis by just 5,374 votes before cruising to a nearly 9 percentage-point victory in 2022. Marter described Underwood as left of "the Squad" of extreme left-wing House Democrats that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

"Look, my opponent is left of the Squad, Lauren Underwood," said Marter, a software consultant who runs Marter Enterprises. "Bidenomics has failed the American workers. I work in the manufacturing industry. I've been doing it for 35 years. And you know this debt, inflation tax [that has been] going on. Dumping of stuff on our markets from China. President Trump was right about the tariffs. We need to keep those. We either have fair trade or we fight fair with them."

