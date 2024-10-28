WATCH TV LIVE

Jim Marter Gains in Key Illinois Congressional Fight

John Gizzi Monday, 28 October 2024 09:59 AM EDT

Recently, several House races considered long shots by national Republican operatives have suddenly been taking off — possibly part of the last-minute momentum Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been getting with surging polls in even blue states.

One such race is in Illinois' 14th District, encompassing the northern and western suburbs of Chicago.

Three-term Democrat Rep. Lauren Underwood has long been considered the favorite there, but recent signs show that Republican Jim Marter is gaining.

Some believe the district is primed for an upset.

"We are gaining because we're focusing the race strictly on issues," Marter, former Kendall County GOP chair and owner of a software company, told Newsmax.

Specifically, Marter and his organization — almost totally made up of volunteers — have focused on the issues of the Second Amendment, abortion, healthcare, and illegal immigration.

"And when voters learn how we differ on each issue, I gain," he said.

Marter made clear the differences: "She wants more gun control, and I support the Second Amendment. She wants to codify Roe v. Wade, and I am pro-life. She got into politics to protect the Affordable Care Act [Obamacare], and I want it repealed and replaced with something that won't drive up the cost of private health plans — like the ones my wife and I have through my company."

Marter also noted that illegal immigration has become a powerful issue in his area.

A year ago, he told us, "Joliet, which is now an important part of the district, had a town meeting over a $8.6 million grant awarded to help aid asylum seekers."

The meeting, Marter recalled, drew anger from citizens.

Marter believes recent redistricting brought in new voters from Joliet which will help Trump carry the district and give him the votes to unseat Underwood.

The 14th has been a close district.

Underwood upset Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren with 52% in 2018 and was then reelected with 51% in 2020 and 54% in 2022.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


