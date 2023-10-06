Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Exposing Biden WH Will Continue If I'm Speaker

The House Judiciary Committee's work on exposing the weaponization of the federal government by the Biden administration will not be hindered if he becomes the next speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday.

Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee as well as its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has announced his candidacy to replace Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted as speaker on Tuesday.

When asked who would replace him as chair if he becomes speaker — the House is expected to vote on replacing McCarthy next week — Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," "That's a Steering Committee determination."

"We've got good people on the [Judiciary Committee] and they'll do good work," Jordan said. "They'll continue to do the work of what Speaker McCarthy called the weaponization of government against we the people, these federal agencies being turned against the citizens, the very people they're supposed to serve."

Jordan said his committee has forced changes in the way the government operates, citing the IRS ending its policy where agents make unannounced visits to the homes of Americans, such as what happened to investigative journalist Matt Taibbi on the day he testified in front of the Judiciary Committee in March.

"Total intimidation," Jordan said of what the IRS did to Taibbi. "So, we're having an impact with the work we're doing. That will continue because it's what we told the American people we were going to do if they gave us the majority in the House.

"We said we were going to do our constitutional duty of oversight. We're going to do it in a way consistent with the Constitution. But we're going to do it in an aggressive way, and we've been doing that, and that will continue."

