Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: I Relish Trump Speaker Endorsement

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's endorsement for him as the next House speaker will not hurt his chances with more moderate members of the Republican conference.

Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., are among the candidates to replace Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted Tuesday after nine months on the job. Trump endorsed Jordan earlier Friday in a post on Truth Social.

"He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Trump said, adding that the congressman was a "STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C.," and saying that the House Judiciary Committee chair is "respected by all."

Trump added that he presented Jordan with the country's highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and noted that the congressman has been a staunch ally of his for years.

"I think President Trump's endorsement is the most powerful endorsement in probably American political history," Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And I don't think it's any secret that I support President Trump as being our next president.

"I think his presidency was certainly the best in my lifetime at doing what he told the American people what he was going to do. It's no surprise that I support President Trump.

"I appreciate his endorsement and the conference knew where I was and who I've endorsed for president a long time ago. I'm focused on the conference and getting the votes there, but we welcome President Trump's endorsement."

