Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Did PR Firm Sway Trump N.Y. Case?

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Wednesday that he wants to know whether a company that worked for the 2020 presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris exerted any influence in ways that could have affected the New York business records case against former President Donald Trump.

So the House Judiciary Committee chair sent a subpoena to Authentic Campaigns CEO Michael Nellis on Wednesday, seeking records from the advertising and public relations firm.

"We want to know what's going on because back in 2019, 2020, Authentic Campaigns worked for both the Biden and Harris campaigns," Jordan said "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," adding that public records show the firm received $2 million from the Biden campaign and $7 million from the Harris campaign.

"We want to know what's going on now," he said. "What happened in 2023?"

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump's business records case, is the father of Loren Merchan, who has served as Authentic Campaigns' president.

"What was Authentic Campaigns doing for Vice President Harris, President Biden? What were they doing on the political side for them while the father of the person running Authentic Campaigns is presiding over the case against the people who are working for a political opponent, i.e., President Trump?" Jordan asked.

