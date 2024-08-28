WATCH TV LIVE

Napolitano to Newsmax: Subpoena of Judge Merchan's Daughter's Firm Will Be Enforced

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 06:26 PM EDT

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano, speaking on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," said that a recent congressional subpoena concerning the daughter of a New York judge presiding over a case involving former President Donald Trump will ultimately "be enforced," despite likely delays.

Napolitano discussed the enforceability of the subpoena, issued by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who seeks documents related to the political work conducted by Loren Merchan, the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the New York business documents case involving former President Donald Trump.

Napolitano emphasized that the subpoena would be upheld, citing a Supreme Court ruling that grants Congress broad investigative powers.

"That subpoena will be enforced. The Supreme Court ruled about 2 1/2 years ago that Congress can investigate anything it wants. It doesn't even have to say what it's investigating," Napolitano stated.

"So, if Congress is of the belief that the machinery of government in New York City, prosecutorial and judicial, was motivated by personal gain, and some of that personal gain went to the judge's daughter, they can look there. Now, they're not going to get this [information] before [Trump's] sentencing, and they're not going to get it before Election Day. But if they persist, they'll get it," he said.

The investigation spearheaded by Chairman Jordan has centered on Loren Merchan's role as president of Authentic Campaigns, a company led by CEO Michael Nellis. The investigation aims to scrutinize the firm's activities, given its connection to Judge Merchan, Fox News reported.

A bio for Loren Merchan on the Authentic Campaigns website states that she has managed paid media campaigns for candidates such as then Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, CNN reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

