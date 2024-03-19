Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: House to Expose Hunter 'Contradictions'

This week's House Oversight Committee hearing will feature Hunter Biden's former business partners, namely Tony Bobulinski, and highlight contradictions in testimony between the first son and his onetime partners, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Jordan said that he thinks the committee will "highlight this whole access to the brand," which another former Hunter business partner, Jason Galanis, called the "Biden lift," Jordan told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"They had this sort of motto or this mantra that they followed those in business when it came to Joe Biden. They said… "say it, forget it. Write it, regret it," Jordan said.

The business partners kept it all out of writing, and referred to Joe Biden as "the big guy," Jordan added.

"So I think that will highlight that, plus just the number of times where Hunter Biden's business partners, who we've had in under oath for depositions, said one thing, and then when we had Hunter Biden, he said something else. So I think we'll highlight those contradictions as well tomorrow in this hearing," Jordan said.

