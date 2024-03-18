Hunter Biden Associate to Testify From Prison

House Republicans are prepping to have Hunter Biden business associate Jason Galanis testify remotely from prison in a public congressional hearing on Wednesday as part of their inquiry into President Joe Biden over an alleged influence peddling scheme.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., wrote to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., requesting permission for Galanis to testify virtually. Scalise's office told the Daily Mail the request had been approved.

Galanis will appear alongside Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of Hunter Biden. However, despite the first son's fervent outcry of a willingness to testify publicly, his attorney, Abbe Lowell, informed the panel last week that Hunter would not participate in his scheduled Wednesday hearing. The panel also invited Hunter's business associate, Devon Archer, to give a public statement, but he has not confirmed his attendance yet.

In a letter to Lowell, sent Friday by Comer, the House chair writes that "The Committee received your March 13, 2024, letter — which was leaked to the press before the Committee received it — refusing the Committee's invitation to your client, Hunter Biden, to testify before the Committee in a public hearing. It is surprising given Mr. Biden's complaints about participating in a 'closed-door' deposition regarding the Biden family's business dealings."

Lowell had written to Comer on Wednesday that the invitation for a public hearing was "not a serious oversight proceeding."

"It is your attempt," the attorney wrote, "to resuscitate your Conference's moribund inquiry with a made-for-right-wing-media, circus act."

Hunter has a court hearing in California the next day, Lowell continued, it is the "least of the issues."

"Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended."

Comer tells the Mail, that "Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come."

The hearing is an opportunity for Hunter to address statements that Comer says "contradict" with his associates Archer, Galanis, and Bobulinski.

Bobulinski has come forward with allegations that President Biden was involved in a deal with Chinese energy company CEFC in 2017.

Hunter has admitted to involving the president in conversations over speakerphone and inviting him to several lunches over the years with business acquaintances and "friends," but maintains that Joe Biden was not engaged in any questionable activities with foreign actors such as the Chinese, Ukrainians, or others.