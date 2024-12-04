Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Trump Must Hang Tough With Cabinet Picks

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, encouraged President-elect Donald Trump during an appearance Wednesday on Newsmax to hold fast with his Cabinet picks regardless of how much controversy is drummed up about them.

After former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his candidacy as attorney general, Democrats and some Republicans, with the mainstream media in tow, reacted like sharks smelling blood in the water and began targeting other Cabinet picks such as Pete Hegseth (defense secretary), Tulsi Gabbard (director of national intelligence), Kash Patel (FBI director) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (head of the Department of Health and Human Services).

"You just push through it," Jordan told "Finnerty." "I mean, they tried to do it to Brett Kavanaugh, and everyone hung tough, and the facts and the truth prevailed in the end. You have to have that attitude. We're going to push through. We're going to have the right people."

Jordan said "it's critical" that the Senate approve Gabbard, a former Democrat representative whom he served with in the House, to be director of national intelligence.

"Tulsi is with us on this FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] reform that we so desperately need," he said. "The idea that if you're going to go search this huge database of information and you're going to use an American citizen's name, phone number, or address, you've got to go get a warrant. That's how our system works.

"You've got to go to a separate and equal branch of government and get a probable cause warrant to go search people's information, for goodness' sake. Tulsi is with us on that.

"RFK is with us on protecting liberty and protecting freedom. Kash Patel is with us. Kash is the guy who said what they did ... Hillary Clinton paid [law firm] Perkins Coie, who hired Fusion GPS, who hired a foreigner, Christopher Steele, to create a false fake dossier that they used to go spy on a presidential campaign. But for Kash Patel, we don't get that information," Jordan said.

"So it's critical these people get in these positions. You have to hang tough and push through and persevere all the way to the end."

Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Senate should pay deference to the voters who elected Trump in November when considering Cabinet nominees.

"I like the way our system is set up," he said. "The president gets to put people forward. The Senate does advise and consent, and they have the hearing. And that's how it works.

"They confirm the individual, but there should be strong deference made to the person the president brings forward. After all, he's the one who got 70-some million votes, won all seven swing states, won 30 of our 50 states, won an Electoral College landslide.

"He's the one who has been sent with a mandate to go fix the craziness in our government. There should be a lot of deference for the picks that he has," he said.

"That's why I supported Mr. Gaetz. I supported Mr. Hegseth, but I don't get a vote in the Senate. So I just voice my support and talk about why I think it's necessary that these people get to these important positions."

