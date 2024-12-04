WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Senate GOP Owes Majority to Trump

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 05:44 PM EST

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Senate Republicans "owe their majority to [President-elect] Donald Trump."

As Trump readies his America First agenda, some of his Cabinet picks have come under intense scrutiny from senators within his own party. Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, has been met with criticism from six GOP senators who have publicly indicated they are not comfortable supporting him.

Burlison said that he doesn't understand "why any [GOP] senator would oppose Donald Trump's picks."

"This guy took a bullet to the head for the American people. He doesn't have to do this job, but he wants to save this country. The American people gave him a mandate. So give him his picks and this idea that some of these senators are wanting vet and act like they need to go back to some different process," Burlison said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The congressman from Missouri said the many of these same Republican senators voted for members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet who ended up doing great damage to the country.

"These are the same people that voted in and approved Merrick Garland, the same people that approved Alejandro Mayorkas, the people that literally destroyed this country. And so, I have no patience for people that are talking out of both sides of their mouth," Burlison added.

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 05:44 PM
