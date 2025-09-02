Jillian Michaels to Newsmax: Combination of Factors Cause Autism

Celebrity fitness trainer and nutritionist Jillian Michaels told Newsmax on Tuesday that vaccines should not be singled out as the sole cause of autism, arguing instead that both environmental and genetic factors are at play.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Michaels reacted to remarks by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said in last week's Cabinet meeting that his office is on track to identify "interventions" by the end of the month that are "certainly causing autism" and ways of addressing them.

Although Kennedy's statement has reignited debate over vaccine safety, Michaels urged caution against focusing on one explanation. She stressed that research suggested genetics may provide a predisposition, while environmental stressors trigger the disorder's development.

"Could there be a genetic predisposition? Of course," she said. "And that would, 'load the gun.' But it would be the environmental components that would pull the trigger. Like with any disease or medical condition."

Michaels said those environmental triggers could include a wide range of exposures, from chemicals in food, air, and water to the stress on a child's body from multiple vaccines administered in the first months of life.

"I think they're going to find out it's probably all of it — the load of all these chemicals hitting very young children very early," Michaels said. She emphasized that the conclusion is based on what she has learned from experts she has interviewed, not on definitive scientific proof.

Michaels urged that researchers avoid narrowing the discussion prematurely.

"We have to be extremely careful," she said. "There's definitely something going on here," she said.

Her comments highlight the tension between Kennedy's promise to pinpoint specific causes of autism and broader calls from health professionals to consider multiple factors.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com