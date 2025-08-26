RFK Jr. Teases Announcement on Autism Causes

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that an announcement is coming next month on "interventions" that are "almost certainly" causing autism.

Kennedy made the remarks during President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting at the White House, carried live by Newsmax. Kennedy originally announced in April that he would nail down autism causes by September.

"We are doing very well. We will have announcements as promised in September," RFK Jr. said in response to a question from Trump. "We're finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly almost certainly causing autism, and we're going to be able to address those in September."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network survey, which was released in April as part of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, showed the prevalence of autism in the country had risen from 1 in 36 children to 1 in 31 children.

Kennedy announced a "massive testing and research effort" and promised results by September.

"At your direction, we are going to know by September. We've launched a massive testing and research effort that's going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world," Kennedy said at a meeting of Trump's cabinet on April 10.

"By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we'll be able to eliminate those exposures."

