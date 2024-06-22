WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jessie jane duff | biden | debate | trump

Jessie Jane Duff to Newsmax: Biden Needs 'Drugs' for Debate

By    |   Saturday, 22 June 2024 11:56 AM EDT

Jessie Jane Duff, an ambassador for the America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden will need "drugs" for the upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump.

"Well, there's a miracle and drugs every single day. So it'd be kind of hard for me to underestimate what his performance will be," Duff said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend." "We all know that there's going to have to be some form of potential assistance, you know, medically, because I just can't see him doing 90 minutes completely coherent when he can't even do five minutes in front of a press corps now, currently.

"We should not have a low standard for this. This is the president of the United States. We should not call it a win because he stood for 90 minutes.

"We should not call it a win that he has somewhat coherent answers. He has to stand on his policies, which he's not doing right now," she continued.

"Whether they sit or stand was not even an issue with me. I could have cared less either or. But can you defend your policies, Mr. President?

"And the fact is, is that Donald Trump's going to be able to go in there and talk about the policies that he created, that he did, and Joe Biden cannot level up to that."

The retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant reiterated her stance, "They definitely don't want to have this bar so low that they consider it a win, that he's coherent for even, let's say, 20 minutes or 30 minutes. No, this is the president of the United States. He has to meet a bar, period."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jessie Jane Duff, an ambassador for the America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden will need "drugs" for the upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump.
jessie jane duff, biden, debate, trump
332
2024-56-22
Saturday, 22 June 2024 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved