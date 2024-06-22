Jessie Jane Duff to Newsmax: Biden Needs 'Drugs' for Debate

Jessie Jane Duff, an ambassador for the America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden will need "drugs" for the upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump.

"Well, there's a miracle and drugs every single day. So it'd be kind of hard for me to underestimate what his performance will be," Duff said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend." "We all know that there's going to have to be some form of potential assistance, you know, medically, because I just can't see him doing 90 minutes completely coherent when he can't even do five minutes in front of a press corps now, currently.

"We should not have a low standard for this. This is the president of the United States. We should not call it a win because he stood for 90 minutes.

"We should not call it a win that he has somewhat coherent answers. He has to stand on his policies, which he's not doing right now," she continued.

"Whether they sit or stand was not even an issue with me. I could have cared less either or. But can you defend your policies, Mr. President?

"And the fact is, is that Donald Trump's going to be able to go in there and talk about the policies that he created, that he did, and Joe Biden cannot level up to that."

The retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant reiterated her stance, "They definitely don't want to have this bar so low that they consider it a win, that he's coherent for even, let's say, 20 minutes or 30 minutes. No, this is the president of the United States. He has to meet a bar, period."

