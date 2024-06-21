VP Hopefuls to Attend Watch Party for Trump-Biden Debate

A host of vice presidential hopefuls will descend on Atlanta next week for a watch party and fundraiser for Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump's first presidential debate against President Joe Biden, the Washington Examiner reported.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and her billionaire husband, Jeff Sprecher, are hosts of the party for Thursday's debate, according to the Examiner, citing an invitation it obtained.

Outgoing North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will be in attendance. It was reported Friday that the trio are the finalists to be Trump's vice presidential pick.

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Trump, and Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, are expected to be there, too, according to the report.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will not be there; he'll be with Trump at the debate venue in Atlanta as a special guest, the Examiner reported.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., though not vice presidential contenders, will also be among the special guests in attendance at the party, according to the Examiner.

According to the report, $25,000 given or raised will land a couple in preferred seating with the vice presidential candidates; $10,000 given or raised will get a couple seating at the event.

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley and co-Chair Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, are also co-hosts of the party, the Examiner reported.

Donald Trump might give post-debate remarks to those in attendance, according to the report.

Loeffler served as senator from 2020 to 2021 after being appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned for health reasons. Loeffler lost to Raphael Warnock in a special election runoff on Jan. 5, 2021.