Jessie Jane Duff to Newsmax: AG Bragg Can't Fight Crime, Only Trump

Jessie Jane Duff, executive director of Veterans for Trump 2024, told Newsmax on Saturday that while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "spent maybe $30 million to prosecute former President [Donald] Trump, he can't fight crime in his own city."

Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying a campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped, prosecutors said.

At a court hearing Thursday, the Manhattan district attorney's office said it would not pursue criminal charges for 31 of the 46 people initially arrested on trespassing charges inside the administration building.

Students and their allies seized the building, known as Hamilton Hall, on April 30, barricading themselves inside with furniture and padlocks in a major escalation of campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

Duff said had the protesters had been supporters of Trump, Bragg's reaction would have been different.

"If they had MAGA hats on, we know they would have been thrown in jail, period. There's no way around that. We all know the perception of the left getting a pass," she said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

"The illegals that have come into the city and committed crimes he releases without bail and they flee the state. This has happened habitually with Alvin Bragg, but yet he wants to spend $30 million dollars to prosecute President Trump, yet he can't fight crime in his own city," Duff added.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

