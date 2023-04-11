×
Tags: kristi noem | jim jordan | alvin bragg | oversight

Gov. Kristi Noem to Newsmax: Bragg's 'Malfeasance' Is 'So Far Out of Line'

Tuesday, 11 April 2023 06:08 PM EDT

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "is so far out of line" with his "malfeasance," he should be disbarred, according to South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem on Newsmax.

"Alvin Bragg is so far out of line," Noem told Tuesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I called one of the members of Congress and suggested to them that they file a piece of legislation that when you have someone that is a prosecutor like this — obviously take misuse of action, try to file a federal law violation in state court in their own state — that this person should be disbarred.

"They should have their license taken away. This is malfeasance and using our criminal justice system."

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., has filed the No More Political Prosecutions Act, which would adjust federal law to allow cases against current and former presidents and vice presidents to be moved from state to federal courts at their request.

"Congress should pass that bill," Noem continued, without mentioning Fry's specific proposal.

"We can't allow these prosecutors, DAs, state's attorneys to go forward and just to make up what our criminal justice system is anymore."

Noem hailed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, for issuing subpoenas for Bragg's prosecutors who have apparent political conflicts of interest. And Bragg filed a lawsuit to block those subpoenas, but Noem scoffed at that effort.

"It's another badge of honor for Jim Jordan," Noem told host Carl Higbie, debuting his new show in the 5 p.m. ET slot. "Go get him, Jim. I mean, this guy has constitutional authority to provide oversight, and Jim will do his job with this committee."

Also, there is a clear legislative purpose for Jordan's oversight, according to Noem.

"Jim and the rest of his colleagues, they've got lots of opportunities to pursue good government bills that would really address what we see Alvin Bragg misusing here in our country," she said.

Tuesday, 11 April 2023 06:08 PM
