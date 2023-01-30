Jeffrey Lord to Newsmax: Congress Should Investigate Censorship

The decision by DirecTV to remove Newsmax warrants a congressional investigation, Jeffrey Lord, contributing editor at the American Spectator and former associate political director in the Reagan administration, said Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Lord blasted a previously reported effort by two Democrats under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership to drop Newsmax, One America News Network and Fox News, complaining that the outlets were "misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm."

"We've got to have a congressional investigation of this," Lord said. "When you have members of Congress … Democrats calling for Newsmax and others to be bumped off carrier lines and then it happens?"

Lord said the scenario was reminiscent of a popular Saturday Night Live skit in which "church lady Enid Strict," played by Dana Carvey, would remark "how convenient" about sketchy circumstances.

"It's very convenient here," Lord said, adding, "AT&T and DirecTV fall in line."

"We need to know what was going on out of the public limelight between Democrats in Congress after two legislators" ask for deplatforming conservative outlets, he said.