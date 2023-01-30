×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeffrey lord | direcTV | newsmax | oan

Jeffrey Lord to Newsmax: Congress Should Investigate Censorship

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 02:03 PM EST

The decision by DirecTV to remove Newsmax warrants a congressional investigation, Jeffrey Lord, contributing editor at the American Spectator and former associate political director in the Reagan administration, said Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Lord blasted a previously reported effort by two Democrats under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership to drop Newsmax, One America News Network and Fox News, complaining that the outlets were "misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm." 

"We've got to have a congressional investigation of this," Lord said. "When you have members of Congress … Democrats calling for Newsmax and others to be bumped off carrier lines and then it happens?"

Lord said the scenario was reminiscent of a popular Saturday Night Live skit in which "church lady Enid Strict," played by Dana Carvey, would remark "how convenient" about sketchy circumstances. 

"It's very convenient here," Lord said, adding, "AT&T and DirecTV fall in line."

"We need to know what was going on out of the public limelight between Democrats in Congress after two legislators" ask for deplatforming conservative outlets, he said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The decision by DirecTV to remove Newsmax warrants a congressional investigation, Jeffrey Lord, contributing editor at the American Spectator and former associate political director in the Reagan administration, said Monday.
jeffrey lord, direcTV, newsmax, oan
187
2023-03-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved